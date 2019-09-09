Liberia: Salvation Army-Liberia Command Donates Vehicle to Polytechnic

The Salvation Army Liberia Command (T-SALC) on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 donated a white Toyota Hilux pick-up to The Salvation Army Polytechnic in Liberia (T-SAP). The donation ceremony was held at the church's headquarters in Monrovia.

The Polytechnic president, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey, taking receipt of the key to the vehicle, commended the church and expressed gratitude to the members for their "timely intervention" in order to address the logistical constraints at the polytechnic.

Dr. Urey said with the vehicle, the agriculture component of the institution will become effective so as to enhance the learning of students that have enrolled in the agriculture department.

"It is about time that the youth take technical and vocational education seriously, and not to be looking for government jobs; instead, they should be in the position to create jobs for themselves after completing their respective courses," he said.

"Over the years," Dr. Urey said, "young people have been depending on central government to create jobs for them," a behavior which, he said, is providing some difficulties for stakeholders.

He continued, "Two of the important things we need to focus on in this country are integrity and entrepreneurship; this is why the Salvation Army Polytechnic has been offering technical and vocational courses in the country."

Earlier, Bishop Lieutenant/Colonel Samuel Mkam, who presented the vehicle, said that the church's donation came against the backdrop of an emergency call the Polytechnic Administration made in order to ease its logistical constraint, specifically for students in the agriculture department.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the church will also assist the institution in many areas in order to enhance the smooth learning of the students.

The director of Education at Salvation Army, David S. Massaquoi, Sr., spoke of the department's preparedness to provide an enabling environment through which students attending the Polytechnic can acquire better education.

The building, which is opposite the Monrovia City Hall and adjacent to the United Nations complex, was constructed with financial support from the Salvation Army's Norway, Iceland and the Færoe Islands from 2004-2008.

However, it was not until 2017 that the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) accredited the institution, bestowing the right to run tertiary education programs, offering associate degrees in various disciplines.

Since the institution became functional, about 300 students have enrolled, studying in various disciplines that include building construction, electrical engineering, auto mechanics, electronics and computer science.

Other courses include teacher training, marketing, procurement, contract management as well as theology, nursing and human resources management.