Liberia: Rep. Kogar Eyes PYJ's Senate Seat?

Inland Church Women gown him and 'offer support'

The involvement of women representing the United Liberia Inland Church (ULIC), pre-dominantly Nimbaians, have now set the stage to maximize the application of the influence of political and economic geography on the politics at the national level, thus putting in play the combination of geographic and political factors delineating the Buu-Yao Electoral District #5 in Nimba County.

The district is one of 17 electoral sub-divisions of Nimba County, with an approximate population of 40,007 as of the 2008 census.

As of April this year, residents there had complained and were worried about their fate, owing to the dilapidation of the road network, which they cried for government's intervention. However, to date, some of the bridges have become death traps.

The head of the Women Auxiliary, Mrs. Nuhn C. Nuah, and head of Mobilization, Mrs. Wonnetta B. Dunah (wife to former Nimba County District #3 Representative Worlea Sawah Dunah, and District #3 aspirant), led the women delegation from Nimba County that gowned Rep. Kogar on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in his Capitol Hill office in Monrovia.

The women, well-attired in their respective colorful lappa suits, boldly offered their support to Representative Samuel G. Kogar (Nimba #5) to contest a county senatorial seat, referring to him as a "legislator without borders".

Mrs. Dunah said Rep. Kogar is a lawmaker "without borders, because he is always doing it for the Church, and other regions. Such a man needs our continuous thanks... even if you want to become a senator, the women of Inland Church will support you."

If the gowning of Rep. Kogar by the ULIC Women is anything to go by, at the least, it could be a foreshadowing of an endorsement from the largest church denomination in Nimba County, with dozens of branches across the vote-rich province.

Rep. Kogar he and Senator Johnson have been at odds over the years with each accusing the other of planning to destabilize the country.

By co-incidence, maybe unknown to the women, is that both Rep. Kogar and Sen. Johnson are first cousins, hailing from Nyor-Gormaplay Town, Buu-Yao District, near the Liberia/Ivoirian border, east of Buutuo Headquarters, the place where the first gun shot that ignited the country's 14-year civil war (1989-2003) was fired by rebels of the disbanded National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL).

With the women's petition in mind, impeccable sources have informed the Daily Observer that Kogar would contest the 2023 senatorial elections against the incumbent Senator, PYJ.

The leadership of the women under the banner of the National Women Auxiliary of ULIC, thanked and appreciated Rep Kogar for his "unconditional contributions towards the Church and humanity," and had prayerfully promised to fully support him whenever he seeks the senatorial race of Nimba County.

Rep. Kogar chairs the House Committee on Commerce. He was elected as member of the House of Representatives of the 53rd Legislature in 2011, but retain the seat in 2017.

Rep. Kogar and his Assistant Samuel Kante are flanked by the Inland Church Women

The striped red, blue and beige country cloth gown was presented to Rep. Kogar in the presence of Nimba County Districts #7 and #9 Representatives Roger Domah, and Johnson Gwaikolo, as well as the county Superintendent David Dorr Cooper, and the Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs, Saye Musa.

Lofa County District #3 Representative Clarence Massaquoi also attended the ceremony.

"We came here because Hon. Kogar has been doing a lot for the women of Buu-Yao region, and the entire Inland Church. He built the Buu-Yao women house at the Women Mission in Johnsonville, outside Monrovia, and assisted the entire Buutuo region," Mrs. Nuah said.

She added: "Rep. Kogar over the years have immensely contributed toward the works of God, and the Inland Church when he recently contributed 200 pieces of steel rods, 10 bundles of Zincs and US$2,500 for the project."

In separate remarks, Superintendent Cooper, Representative Domah and Gwaikolo, thanked the Inland Women for honoring their colleague, but called on Kogar to continue his goodwill towards the Buu-Yao Women and the Church.

Lofa County District #3 Representative also thanked the women for 'thanking and gowning' Rep. Kogar.

Rep. Massaquoi recalled how the women reminded him of the story when Jesus Christ healed the 10 leapers, but only one came back to thank Him.