Sierra Leone: Lawmakers Approve Lecturer Joshua Nicol, Others

Sierra Leone lawmakers yesterday approved Joshua Nicol as Board Member of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and several other nominees who were appointed by President Julius Maada Bio pursuant to parliamentary approval.

Joshua Nicol is a communication specialist with a wealth of experience in broadcast journalism, media trainer and regulator.

He had served as Program Officer for the then Sierra Leone Broadcasting Services (SLBS) from 1982-2006.

Currently, he is a lecturer at the Mass Communication Department, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

While responding to questions from lawmakers, Nicol said he is presenting himself as a professional media practitioner with integrity,and that since his nomination; he had gone through the recently launched ACC National Strategy document and had seen that a lot of works in terms of civic education as well as mainstreaming, were needed.

"I see that as very important because public education is key to the work of the ACC," he said.

Alphinia Williams was approved as Commissioner of the Independent Media Commission (IMC), while Rosaline M'Carthy and Abubakarr Marcel Sheriff were approved to serve as board members at the Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO).

Other board members that were approved include, Edleen Elba to serve at Sierra Leone Local Content Agency, Fatmata Denton to serve at Audit Service Sierra Leone, Doris Fisher to serve at Sierra Leone Civil Aviation and Mohamed Baimba Fadika to serve at Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to their approval, Hon. Bashiru Silikie said the nominees should know that there was a social contract between the ruling government and the people, hence urged them to work and deliver well as the people expected change.

He urged the nominees not to disappoint parliament as a lot of confidence has been repose in them, which makes parliament to consider approving them to serve the country.

He said MPs are voted out during elections due to the failure of the executive branch of the government and the council to bring development to the people nationwide, thus adding the development of the country should be done through team work.

Opposition Whip, Hon. Hassan Sesay also appealed to the nominees to work assiduously for the development of the country and not on party basis.

Acting Leader of the main opposition All Peoples Congress, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo said the people are yearning for progress and development, noting that they can only perform well if they corporate with other institutions.

He said his party have decided to look at the ruling government as one that is ready to work for the development of the country, thus urging them not to do marginalize others because of political ideology.