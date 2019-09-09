Sierra Leone: Vice President Assures Investors

Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh yesterday assured a team of investors from Belgium, who paid him a courtesy call.

The purpose of the visit was to establish a durable link between Sierra Leone and Belgium.

Giving an overview of their activities, the head of the team, Renaud D'Argembau said their main focus was to identify competencies in West Africa, to implement specific resilient micro projects with high political visibility to enhance economic development.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, informed the delegation about the Government's priority programmes that will enhance the New Direction's Agenda for the country.

He also highlighted several areas in the country for potential investments including agriculture, fisheries, tourism among others.

"I want to assure you that Sierra Leone is ripe for quality investors," he noted.