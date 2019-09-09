Sierra Leone: APC Karamoh Kabba, 22 Others Released On Rigid Le200m Bail

Karamoh Kabba and twenty-two supporters of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) were on Friday granted a rigid Le200 million bail each after they have been held on remand for almost a month.

The accused who are before the court on 22 related count charges, ranging from malicious damage, riotous conduct, disorderly behavior to throwing missiles, were released after making their second appearance in the High Court before Justice Simeon Allieu on ex parte notice of motion.

The judge ordered Karamoh Kabbah,Deputy Organising Secretary of APC, Hon. Dauda Kallon, Victor Remeo Doherty and Mohamed Jalloh, to surrender their passports and all other travelling document to the Master and Registrar of the High Court.

He added that each of the accused must be bailed by one surety who must produce proofs of address, current residence and identification card.

Meanwhile, the judge has set Wednesday September 18, 2019 for proper trial of the accused persons. He has also sent a notice to the Master and Registrar of the High court to assign the matter to a judge.

"Proofs of all evidence and copies of the indictment must be served on all accused persons before the commencement of the trial," Justice Allieu ordered.

Lawyer Melrone Nicol-Wilson, who made an application for bail, told the judge that the accused persons are credible statesmen and women that are ordinary residents in the Western Area.

He informed the court that his clients have been behind bars for over 4 weeks and that they were ready to put on their best manners throughout the trials.

He assured the Bench that they would neither interfere with the prosecution witnesses nor will they jump bail.

However, state prosecutor, Lawyer Yusufu Issac Sesay did not oppose to bail.

Justice Allieu cautioned the accused persons to go home peacefully and maintain the peace.

The accused persons were arrested and detained following violent clashes on July 29, 2019 at Hamilton Village during a political rally of the APC ahead of the August 24 by-election, which result was subsequently cancelled by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Police also alleges among other things that the accused persons set ablaze the vehicle of Josephine Jackson, one of the four candidates in the said by-election and damaged her residence.