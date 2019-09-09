Somalia: Five Killed As Al-Shabaab Target AMISOM Troops

At least 5 people including African Union peacekeeping mission forces in Somalia (AMISOM) were killed on Sunday when a roadside blasts targeted Amisom convoy in SoMiddle Shabelle region .

on Sunday, local media reported.

The attacks took near African Union forces base in Burane vicinity near the town of Mahaday Middle Shabelle region.

"At least five people, mostly Amisom soldiers from Burundi, were killed and several others wounded after their convoy was targeted in double explosions near Mahaday district," local radio broadcast Risaala said.

Muhiyidin Hassan, a police officer in the region, confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency over the phone but did not provide further information on the attacks.

African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia also confirmed the incident and said that the attacks wounded two Amisom soldiers.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the double blasts saying that it had killed five Amisom soldiers in the attacks.

