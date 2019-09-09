Somalia: Five Killed As Al-Shabaab Target AMISOM Troops

9 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least 5 people including African Union peacekeeping mission forces in Somalia (AMISOM) were killed on Sunday when a roadside blasts targeted Amisom convoy in SoMiddle Shabelle region .

on Sunday, local media reported.

The attacks took near African Union forces base in Burane vicinity near the town of Mahaday Middle Shabelle region.

"At least five people, mostly Amisom soldiers from Burundi, were killed and several others wounded after their convoy was targeted in double explosions near Mahaday district," local radio broadcast Risaala said.

Muhiyidin Hassan, a police officer in the region, confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency over the phone but did not provide further information on the attacks.

African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia also confirmed the incident and said that the attacks wounded two Amisom soldiers.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the double blasts saying that it had killed five Amisom soldiers in the attacks.

International community lauds the opening of the Galmudug Reconciliation Conference currently underway in Dhusamareb.

