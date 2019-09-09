South Africa: Dros Rape Accused Nicholas Ninow Pleads Guilty

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The 22 year-old Dros rape accused, who can now be identified as Nicholas Ninow, has pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year.

Ninow's trial started in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday and he was asked to plead to the charges of rape, assault, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance.

In court it emerged that Ninow pleaded guilty to rape. He also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, defeating the ends of justice but not to assault. The kidnapping charge was withdrawn by the state.

According to the State, Ninow was at the Dros restaurant when he followed the seven-year-old child to a bathroom and raped her. A video taken on the restaurant premises, showed a man covered in blood and angry patrons berating him.

A substance found on Ninow at the time of his arrest also tested positive for CAT, the State alleges.

Before the trial, he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, which previously ordered that he should undergo observation at a psychiatric institution.

In February this year, Ninow was found fit to stand trial after spending a month in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital under extensive evaluation.

Ninow was evaluated by a team of four experts, including psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist, in line with a court order made in 2018. The evaluation determined the mental capacity of the accused and whether he could be held accountable.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.