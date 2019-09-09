South Africa: Teen Who Detailed Kidnapping On Facebook Found Unharmed in Port Elizabeth

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that 15-year-old Siphelele Kila, who was allegedly abducted in Makhanda on Sunday, has been found unharmed in Port Elizabeth.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said this brought to a close the missing persons docket which was opened.

However, police will continue the investigation into the kidnapping.

"She is being accompanied by our specialist investigators of the family violence and child protection and sexual offence [unit] to Grahamstown," said Govender.

On Sunday, News24 reported that Kila, who shared details of her kidnapping on Facebook, was sent to a shop in Joza by her grandmother.

In the post, according to Govender, Kila says she was on her way to the shop when a silver-grey Avanza which had no number plates, stopped next to her. A woman and two men who had Zulu accents were in the vehicle.

The occupants asked for directions to Extension 7 and, after showing them, they allegedly asked her to get into the vehicle with them.

"She got inside the vehicle. They then drove with her toward Ntsika High School and at the robot, she asked them where they are going. She was ordered to shut up," said Govender.

Govender added that the vehicle allegedly stopped at an unknown place and Kila was forced inside the boot where she saw another girl.

It is unclear at which point Kila posted to Facebook.

Meanwhile, it emerged on Monday that 23-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student Natasha Conabeer died in hospital after she had been found unconscious on Sunday outside her home, following her disappearance on August 18.

The circumstances of her death have not yet been confirmed.

