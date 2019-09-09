Somalia: Bomb Under Car Seat Wounds Top Police Official in Mogadishu

9 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A Somali police General reported injured after an explosive device connected to his car exploded somewhere near the seaport in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

Some reports indicate that General Mohamed Abdulle Dhoorre was in the car while fueling up at a petrol station at the time of the explosion.

After the explosion, Somali Police forces reached and cordoned off the area before transporting the General Dhoorre along with one of his bodyguards who were also injured to the hospital.

The police continue to search in the scene of the incident to investigate the explosion, and there are no reports from the police for now.

Last month, former secretary of Banadir regional administration Mohamed Amin was killed in such car bombing near KM4 junction in the capital of Mogadishu. The attack was claimed by Al-Shabaab.

It became quite familiar with this type of assassinations to target government members in Mogadishu which always leads to death or heavy injuries

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.