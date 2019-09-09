Somalia: PM Meets With Youth in Baidoa City

9 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has a held a meeting with youth in a farm Baidoa town as he is on a visit to Southwest State in the past few days.

During Sunday's meeting, the members of the youth have briefed the PM about their current needs, including health and education from the Federal government of Somalia.

For his part, the prime minister urged the Youth to participate in politics and peace-building efforts in Somalia as the country is on the path to the recovery after decades of conflict.

The Somali government is trying to restore law and order in the country and regain territory from Al-Shabab with the help from AU and the US military.

Over 70 percent of Somalia's population is under the age of thirty.

