South Africa: Warrants of Arrest Issued for Two Alleged Killers of Former Rwandan Intelligence Head - Afriforum

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Lobby group AfriForum says it has been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that it has issued warrants of arrest for two of the four alleged murderers of former Rwandan head of intelligence Colonel Patrick Karegeya.

In a statement issued on Monday, head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, Gerrie Nel said the NPA was in the process of applying for the extradition of Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira.

"As soon as the extradition request is granted, the NPA will apply to Interpol for the issuing of so-called 'Red Notices' for the suspects."

Nel described the latest development as a "victory".

"However, it is also an indication that the NPA has abused the legal system, as warrants for arrest were issued without any further investigation.

"This after the NPA indicated that they could not make a decision to prosecute on the available evidence and recommended a judicial inquest.

"We welcome the current steps and hope that the NPA will continue with the process keenly. AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit and the family of the deceased will closely monitor the process."

In April, the Randburg Magistrate's Court referred the murder case back to the NPA to decide whether they would prosecute those suspected of being responsible for Karegeya's death.

Karegeya sought asylum in South Africa in 2008 after he had a fallout with the Rwandan government and set up an opposition movement called the Rwandan National Congress.

He was found dead in a hotel room at Michelangelo Towers in Sandton, Johannesburg, in 2013.

The inquest into Karegeya's murder was previously set aside after Nel, on behalf of Karegeya family, brought forward an application arguing that the inquest was "an abuse of process" and a means for the police and the NPA to cover up their inaction, because an investigation which already identified the suspects had already taken place, News24 earlier reported.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.