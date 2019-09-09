Tanzania: Government Plans Project Coordination Teams in Regions

THE government plans to form committees in each region, within a one-month period to provide room for officials from various sectors to communicate over planned construction projects in their respective regions towards improvement of coordination among institutions.

Works, Transport and Communication Minister Isack Kamwelwe said his ministry will form the committees, involving members from all sectors within the government institutions.

Engineer Kamwelwe said it was important to have the committees because in many cases, the ministry faced challenges in implementing projects due to poor coordination among government institutions.

"For instance, the ministry would want to implement road construction project at a certain area but will find other institution had already implemented its project without consulting the ministry or the regional authorities failing to plan which project comes first," Engineer Kamwelwe said.

He was speaking when officially closing the joint Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), Contractors Registration Board (CRB) and Architects and Quantity Surveyors Registration Board (AQRB).

The two-day meeting in Dar es Salaam, which involved over 4,500 participants, was held on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

He gave an example that there was a place where the Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) had constructed telecommunication lines but his ministry had to remove them to construct the road.

Another example is when the ministry started implementing Ubungo interchange project where it was forced to pay compensations to owners of houses that were within the road reserve areas but the Kinondoni municipal council had issued them with title deeds.

"This is wastage of funds... therefore when these committees are formed, each institution would say its plans to enable proper coordination of projects in the region," Eng Kamwelwe said.

The minister further directed his Permanent Secretary to form a team of experts to look on modalities on how the local contractors would collaborate with foreign contractors to implement big projects in a bid to increase a localcontent.

"Team of experts should sit and look at it because this is a technical matter.

If we are not careful it would happen that foreign contractors attribute their failures to involvement of local contractors," he cautioned