Tanzania: Azam's Chirwa Hopeful to Downsize Triangle

AZAM FC striker Obrey Chirwa said they have a big debt to pay fans in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup duel against Zimbabwe's Triangle FC set on Thursday at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The two teams face each in the first leg tie of the competition with the second leg clash expected to be played in Harare, Zimbabwe next week.

As of now, the Ice Cream makers have intensified preparations ahead of the upcoming match as they want to continue flying high the country's flag in international games.

"Generally, it will be a tough match, but as a striker, my job while on the pitch is to score goals hence I am well prepared to make sure that we emerge winners on the day through using positively the home ground advantage," Chirwa said.

He added that being a striker, it means he has a big debt to pay to the fans, who will be looking for nothing less other than a victory from the tricky encounter," he said.

"Currently, morale in the squad is high and everybody is looking forward to play his role towards ensuring that in the end, we get good results," he said.

Chirwa scored a hat-trick on Saturday in a friendly match against Pan Africans at Azam Complex in the city. Azam won the game 4-1 with the Ivory Coast player Richard Djody contributing one goal to his name.