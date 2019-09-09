Tanzania: Azam's Chirwa Hopeful to Downsize Triangle

9 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AZAM FC striker Obrey Chirwa said they have a big debt to pay fans in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup duel against Zimbabwe's Triangle FC set on Thursday at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The two teams face each in the first leg tie of the competition with the second leg clash expected to be played in Harare, Zimbabwe next week.

As of now, the Ice Cream makers have intensified preparations ahead of the upcoming match as they want to continue flying high the country's flag in international games.

"Generally, it will be a tough match, but as a striker, my job while on the pitch is to score goals hence I am well prepared to make sure that we emerge winners on the day through using positively the home ground advantage," Chirwa said.

He added that being a striker, it means he has a big debt to pay to the fans, who will be looking for nothing less other than a victory from the tricky encounter," he said.

"Currently, morale in the squad is high and everybody is looking forward to play his role towards ensuring that in the end, we get good results," he said.

Chirwa scored a hat-trick on Saturday in a friendly match against Pan Africans at Azam Complex in the city. Azam won the game 4-1 with the Ivory Coast player Richard Djody contributing one goal to his name.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.