Tanzania: Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Dr Shein

CUBAN First Deputy-Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelino Medina Gonzalez yesterday met with President Ali Mohamed Shein (pictured) here and agreed to further cement the good relations between the two countries in various areas with main focus on improving health sector.

According to the press statement from the Zanzibar State House, the parties expressed their willingness to maintain constructive relations between Cuba and Zanzibar, as they stressed the importance of Cuba to provide more scholarships in medical field.

Medina commended Shein for his on-going initiative to improve health sector, promising to continue supporting Zanzibar to achieve her development goals in health sector as well as expanding relations in other areas, including tourism.

During the meeting, Dr Shein also thanked Cuba for the historical relations that have benefited people of Zanzibar in the past five decades, adding that supporting the training of medical doctors will enable Zanzibar to have enough skilled labour in hospitals in the near future.

Currently there are 15 medical students studying in Cuba.

The two leaders said the existing bilateral cooperation can further be developed and expanded beyond health, and education sectors, with eyes on tourism which has taken a lead in contributing to the national GDP of Zanzibar.

"We still have a lot to learn from Cuba because you are ahead of us. Even in tourism we need to share your experience from the 'Varadero tourism region of Cuba with high class hotels and other attractions including beaches," Dr Shein said.

The First Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Cuba Ambassador to Tanzania Prof Lucas Domingo Hernandes who said that the visit to Zanzibar and Tanzania widens doors for cooperation also in Agriculture and Trade, along with political relations between Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and Communist Party of Cuba (CPC).