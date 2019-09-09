Tanzania: Pay Tax to Enable Government Implement Public Projects

WORLDWIDE children look for their fathers to lay down the rules and enforce them. They also look for their fathers to provide a feeling of security, both physical and emotional and in the course; fathers have a crucial role to play in the cognitive, social and emotional development of their children.

The same picture is expected from the government being the parent/custodian of her citizens, meaning that the same State is expected to provide security, services and enact laws to govern the citizens (read family members), but remember the Authority does not engage in any trade of buying and selling wares.

This brings in the concept of tax payments by all citizens in almost countries in the world, primarily to raise funds for government expenditures in its parental responsibilities ranging from building hospitals, setting some to address natural calamities and to build schools for children.

This same raised revenue is also used to make sure that the business environment in the country is conducive for economic growth and create a safe and stable environment in which people can live.

The money you pay in taxes also goes to pay the salaries of government workers including police, army, teachers and the list may be long, apart from ensuring that the roads you travel on are safe and well-maintained.

Because taxes are the main revenues of the government and just like a father has to work to get paid to support the family, the same father will not feel happy when one of the members become sick and miss treatment, simply because there is no money.

In short, the benefit of paying taxes would ensure that everyone in the community enjoys the services provided by government.

In the breath, all citizens should have a culture of timely filing and paying taxes to avoid added interest and penalties, because this is also considered as a civic duty, although doing so is also a requirement of the law.

If you do not pay your taxes, the government agency that oversees taxes Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) -will require you to pay your taxes or else face penalties, such as fines or going to jail.