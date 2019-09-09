Tanzania: Ladies Golf Tournament Back After Four Years

AFTER missing out for the last four consecutive years due to various reasons, the Annual Tanzania Ladies Golf Open Tournament will be back this year.

President of the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU), Sophia Viggo said the tournament is scheduled to tee off at the end of this month at TPC Golf course here.

"The International level tournament is expected to start from September 27th through to September 29th this year; we expect participants from all the African countries, and already eight countries, apart from hosts Tanzania, have confirmed their participation," she said.

Other countries that have confirmed participation are Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

"The tournament will involve only amateur ladies golfers, whereby male amateur participants have also been invited to take place in the subsidiary tournament which will also involve the junior golfers, " she noted.

Viggo thanked the management of the TPC Sugar Manufacturing Company for being part of sponsors of the tournament. It has also agreed to host the tournament at the company's golf ground.

Commenting on the decision to hold the tournament in the region, the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Anna Mghwira said that the event was an opportunity to advertise the touristic region on the International level due to the fact that it would involve participants from different parts of Africa.

"We have been honoured to be the hosts of this important event, so we Kilimanjaro residents should use this opportunity to continue to advertise our Region to attract more visitors especially in the tourism section," she said.

She called up on business persons in the region to use the tournament as a trade opportunity with very much in mind that it would bring many visitors in the region from different countries.

"International events like this one are very important opportunities to advertise the country and its people; may I take this opportunity to urge all the residents of Kilimanjaro, especially those residing from Moshi districts where it will take place, to show the expected visitors our hospitality habits," she said.

She added, "This would make them feel comfortable and safe during their stay here, something which would make them go and talk well of us when they return to their respective homes".