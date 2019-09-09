Tanzania: Kiswahili Becomes Veta Medium

9 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has changed the medium of instruction for the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) curricular from English to Kiswahili in order to address the language barrier for the students.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Education, Dr Ave Maria Semakafu (pictured) , made the disclosure here over the weekend, saying the government had already translated the curricular from grade one to three in VETA programmes.

She said the government made the decision to translate the curriculum to address the language barrier, saying programmes from grade one to three are now offered in Kiswahili.

Dr Semakafu also said that the government was constructing VETA centres in every district and region, saying every region will now have a regional centre to enable girls and boys who missed out secondary education get vocational education.

She said the government had also introduced 'Elimu Haina Mwisho' (Education has no end) programme to enable those who missed out secondary education to get vocational education, saying the programme aims to enable youths be employable.

She pointed out further that the government had embarked on a programme to address challenges facing girls in secondary schools to enable the girl students fully attend lessons.

She noted that the programme facilitates to build girls dormitories in all secondary schools to help students who are forced to cover a long distance to school stay in school and attend lessons.

Dr Semakafu explained that a girl student is forced to miss out lessons for some days in every month due to biological reasons posing a challenge to catch up with her fellow students in studies.

But she said the programme would address the challenge to enable girl students attend fully the lessons, adding that the programme ensures all public secondary schools have girl dormitories.

