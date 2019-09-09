Namibia: ACC Chief Calls for Commitment to Fight Corruption

Anti-corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa says fighting corruption is a commitment the government has lived up to since independence.

Noa said this at the unveiling of an anti-corruption clock tower at Swakopmund over the weekend.

In his address, Noa said that fighting corruption was a principle commitment of the country.

"It is for this commitment that Namibia had signed and ratified the regional, continental and international legal instruments on the prevention and fight against corruption," he said.

He added that the United Nations Convention against Corruption has made it mandatory for each country to create anti-corruption policies that promote transparency and accountability, and it has become a duty of government authorities to promote transparency and deliver what politicians promise during election campaigns.

"The people deserve nothing short of a dignified livelihood. Hence, they elect their political leaders to serve them. Therefore, public institutions must set positive examples for other sectors to follow," said Noa.

He also said that corruption had negative consequences for the global economy. "Corruption weakens institutions of democracy, trust in the rule of law and erodes social development. Corruption is an evil that a nation with a vision should not accept to live with," Noa said.

According to Noa, corruption can be present in various forms, such as through political decisions or embezzling of resources by public officials who use their public positions for their own benefit.

"Corruption is also perpetrated in other forms either by the public sector, media or civil society sector," said Noa.

He added that it is the responsibility of the government to uphold values for good governance, such as fighting and preventing corruption throughout society.

"One cannot think of a better investment in good governance than investing in corruption prevention," he said.

According to the findings of the Global Corruption Barometer's tenth edition, which was released in early July this year, 78% of Namibians believe that there has been an increase in corruption in the country between November 2016 and November 2017.

The report added that 65% of Namibians believed the government was doing a bad job in tackling corruption.