South Africa: Struggle Hero and Voice of Anti-Apartheid Rebellion Dies Aged 92

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Anti-apartheid activist Adelaine Hain who was successively jailed, banned and exiled to Britain in Pretoria in the early 1960s died peacefully on 8 September, aged 92, surrounded by her family in Neath, South Wales. Hain's banishment to Britain failed to quell her anti-apartheid voice. Instead in 1969-70 she continued to play a leading role with her son, Peter in stopping white South African sports tours with militant protests.

Adelaine Hain was born Adelaine Florence Stocks in Port Alfred, South Africa, on 16 February 1927 of British 1820 settlers. The family of her father Gerald Stocks hailed originally from South West England and established a drapers store in nearby Grahamstown. Her mother Edith (née Duffy) had a great grandfather John Duffy from Dublin.

The young Adelaine went to Port Alfred's Queen Alexandra School and then as a boarder to Victoria Girls High School, Grahamstown. There she was elected a prefect and head of her schoolhouse. However, she was also known as a bit of a rebel, her eyes opened by discreet conversations with two left-wing teachers. One introduced her to the songs and film of Paul Robeson, the Afro-American singer-actor.

Anti-apartheid activist Adelaine Hain who in Pretoria in the early 1960s...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.