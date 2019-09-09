South Africa: Struggle Hero and Voice of Anti-Apartheid Rebellion Dies Aged 92

analysis

Anti-apartheid activist Adelaine Hain who was successively jailed, banned and exiled to Britain in Pretoria in the early 1960s died peacefully on 8 September, aged 92, surrounded by her family in Neath, South Wales. Hain's banishment to Britain failed to quell her anti-apartheid voice. Instead in 1969-70 she continued to play a leading role with her son, Peter in stopping white South African sports tours with militant protests.

Adelaine Hain was born Adelaine Florence Stocks in Port Alfred, South Africa, on 16 February 1927 of British 1820 settlers. The family of her father Gerald Stocks hailed originally from South West England and established a drapers store in nearby Grahamstown. Her mother Edith (née Duffy) had a great grandfather John Duffy from Dublin.

The young Adelaine went to Port Alfred's Queen Alexandra School and then as a boarder to Victoria Girls High School, Grahamstown. There she was elected a prefect and head of her schoolhouse. However, she was also known as a bit of a rebel, her eyes opened by discreet conversations with two left-wing teachers. One introduced her to the songs and film of Paul Robeson, the Afro-American singer-actor.

