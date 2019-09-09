Liberia: 'Your Efforts Will Not Go in Vain,' President Weah Tells NED Participants

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has welcomed the recommendations of the three-Day National Economic Dialogue (NED), which he said his government will meticulously review and follow with urgent actions.

"And now, I wish to thank all of you for your participation in this important Conference, especially those of you who traveled from far," President Weah said. "I wish to assure you that your efforts and contributions to our National Economic Dialogue will not go in vain. I will ensure that the People of Liberia reap positive benefits from all that you have done here over the past three days."

President Weah said, part of urgent efforts to be employed toward implementation of the recommendations, would be to set up four different sub-cabinet committees that would be tasked with the responsibility to review the recommendations for immediate actions.

"Our focus will be on implementation, although timing will be matter, scrutinization and harmonization of those policies," President Weah pledged.

He said: "The measures that are clearly set in this consensus document and their implementation matrix, I want to assure that my government will take these proposals into urgent and careful consideration."

President Weah announced he would immediately establish implementations sub-committees of the cabinet based on the four major topics that formed the agenda of this NED.

They will include the Committee on public finance and management, committee on investment promotion and private sector growth, committee on youth employment and skills development, as well as committee on peace-building and reconciliation."

In keynote speech Friday, September 6, 2019 at the close the three-day NED at the Ministerial Complex, the Head of State said the committees will be tasked with the oversight on harmonization and implementation and will, from time to time, make progress report to the full cabinet.

President Weah also announced the appointment, as shortly as possible, of council of economic advisors who will work on voluntary basis to advise him from time to time on the actualizations of the proposed economic measures.

"This high council of consist of both Liberian and international experts renowned for their expertise and experience in their respective disciplines, who will serve on a voluntary basis," President Weah declared. "They will be required to meet on a quarterly basis to review our economic policies and programs and advise my government accordingly."

The President said the council members will include some of those who served in the National Economic Dialogue.

The Liberian leader expressed appreciation to the participations for the openness and frankness of cross-fertilization of views that characterized the three-day sitting aimed at finding steps and actions to fix the crumbling economy.

He said: "In my view, you have now fulfilled your mandate of the NED which are into fold: firstly, to stimulate broad-based discussions on the best and feasible way forward to sustainable economic growth and development; secondly, to drive out from this dialogue a roadmap that will set out a clearly defined and practical set of policy measures, strategies and programs that will be aim at enhancing speedy economic recovery and ensuring sustained economic growth."

The President Weah again reiterated that the addressing the economic situation in the country which spanned many years will take the participation of each and every Liberian.

He therefore called on all Liberians, irrespective religious and political affiliations to bring their ideas on board for the advancement of the country.

Several recommendations had been advanced from the three-day event including the broad-based review of the national custom code, recapitalization of the Central Bank of Liberia, review of domestic and external debts, practical agriculture programs, peace and national reconciliation. The recommendations called for the review of recommendations of the TRC including the establishment of economic and war crimes court.

The NED was initiated by the President, as part of broad efforts, to discuss the challenges in the economy and how they can be addressed.