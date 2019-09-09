Liberia: 'Don't Disappoint Your Country and Families,' President Weah Tells Maritime Graduates

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has challenged graduates of the Liberia Maritime Institute to engage the technical and professional world with utmost devotion and determination and adequately utilize the skills and knowledge they have acquired during their studies at the Institute.

President Weah told the graduates to exert maximum efforts to prove themselves worthy of the investments made by their parents and the state by practicalizing the degrees acquired to improve the well-being of the families, the state and the world.

He cautioned them against indulging into acts that could bring shame and disgrace to their families and the society.

"I want to appeal to you to use your educational disciplines to bring pride to your nation and families, not disappointment," the President urged the graduates.

In a special statement Thursday, September 5, 2019 at graduation ceremonies of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute in Marshall, Margibi County, he said the government was impressed with the unprecedented level of achievement at the Institute.

President Weah asserted that he was personally proud of the students for mustering the courage to undertake disciplines that would enable them represent their motherland.

The President indicated the acquisition of Associate Degrees in Maritime engineering by the first batch of graduates was in line with the government's educational program under the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

President Weah pledged his Administration's support to providing quality technical education to Liberians.

He thanked the management of Liberia International Ship Registry (LISCR) for its financial and technical assistance to the Institute.

President Weah said it was through LISCR assistance the Maritime Training Institute regained its status following the massive destruction it suffered during the civil War in the global shipping industry.

The Liberian Chief Executive also praised LISCR for providing employment opportunities to Liberians to meet their needs.

He reiterated government's commitment to working with partners to build the capacity of Liberians and improve learning facilities across the country.

The Maritime Training Institute was established in 1986 by the Liberia Maritime Authority to provide technical education to Liberians in Maritime affairs.

In another development, President Weah has congratulated the National Football Team, the Lone Star, on its triumph against the Leone Star of Sierra Leone.

Liberia defeated Sierra Leone on Wednesday, September 4 2019 in the preliminary rounds of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World CCuat the SKD.

The Liberian Chief Patron of Sports also warned Liberians against the constant attitude of pitch evasion which he said contravenes FIFA rules.

He said the could country be punished as a result of the evasion of the pitch by fans during the Liberia-Sierra Leone match.