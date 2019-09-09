Uganda: Three Suspected Killers of Social Worker, Her Driver Arrested

9 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Three men who are suspected to have participated in the murder of Maria Nagirinya, a social worker and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa have been arrested.

They were arrested by police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives at Nateete, a Kampala City suburb where they have reportedly been hiding.

The trio include the suspect believed to be the man who was captured on police CCTV driving the deceased's car.

Last week, the pictures were circulated by police in an appeal to members of the public who could have information about the suspect, to share it with the force.

According to Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, a sim card of Kitayimbwa's phone was recovered at the home of one of the suspects.

"We recovered the jacket the suspect in the car [Nagirinya's car] was wearing. We are examining it," Mr Enanga said.

Police, according to Mr Enanga, also found out that the suspects withdrew money from the victims' mobile money accounts, yet they didn't know the passwords.

A total of six suspects are in custody over the murder.

Some of the suspects are boda boda cyclists, who transported the suspected killers to the residence of Nagirinya.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.