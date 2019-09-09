Uganda: Three Suspected Killers of Social Worker, Her Driver Arrested

Three men who are suspected to have participated in the murder of Maria Nagirinya, a social worker and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa have been arrested.

They were arrested by police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives at Nateete, a Kampala City suburb where they have reportedly been hiding.

The trio include the suspect believed to be the man who was captured on police CCTV driving the deceased's car.

Last week, the pictures were circulated by police in an appeal to members of the public who could have information about the suspect, to share it with the force.

According to Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, a sim card of Kitayimbwa's phone was recovered at the home of one of the suspects.

"We recovered the jacket the suspect in the car [Nagirinya's car] was wearing. We are examining it," Mr Enanga said.

Police, according to Mr Enanga, also found out that the suspects withdrew money from the victims' mobile money accounts, yet they didn't know the passwords.

A total of six suspects are in custody over the murder.

Some of the suspects are boda boda cyclists, who transported the suspected killers to the residence of Nagirinya.