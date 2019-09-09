Uganda: Nteyireho Killers Want to Disturb Peace, Says Gen Kyanda

The Chief of Staff Land Forces Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda has said that the killers of Joshua Nteyireho Ruhegyera have for some time been trying to disturb "our peace."

He, however, said they are joking and they should stop the ill motives for their own good.

"Those who want to joke with the peace should first calculate the years, the President [Yoweri Museveni] has been fighting for it. Know the effort, the focus and plan, and then you bring the joking. Those joking with peace should stop it for their own good," he said.

"We shall fully understand them, know what they are after; they have been killing people, they have been trying to disturb our peace but they are joking. You see [President] Museveni brought peace; he didn't start yesterday, he sacrificed for a long time."

Gen Kyanda was on Sunday speaking at Nteyireho's burial in Kayanga, Kazo District.

Nteyireho and a one Tumukunde Merina, were gunned down last week at Nambigirwa Bridge on Entebbe Expressway.

He said investigations into the murder are 70 percent done.

Gen Kyanda said the way Nteyireho died is disturbing.

"Someone got to him and confused him and became friendly to him. He [Nteyireho] appeared to have trusted that person. They went together," Gen. Kyanda said.

He said that the killers would be deeply investigated to know their associates and what they were after.

He said: "We haven't got good details but what is obvious is there was no fighting initially but later that enemy looked where it was convenient for him to carry out that act and he killed him."

Gen Kyanda said that such killers have inadequate understanding because "you can't survive when you do such things."

"And when you do it [killing], you have to know that you have received it [sin] and put it into the family; you have left it with your children and your relatives. We shall know those people and after knowing them, everybody will keep asking who their relatives are," Gen. Kyanda said.

"So the sin of one person who killed will spread to the friends, the brothers and maybe his wife; it will go to the whole family."

Gen Kyanda said Nteireho was hard working person even when he was working with the Civil Aviation Authority and when he started his private business.

Mr Sedrack Nzeire, President Museveni's young brother said Nteyireho, who was his nephew and friend was a very ambitious, hardworking and smart guy.

Mr Nzeire said Nteyireho was at the time of his death doing money lending business.

However in preliminary investigations, police have ruled out a possibility of suicide in the death of Nteyireho.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga while addressing journalists today said the case is being treated as premeditated murder which involved a third party, going by the kind of gun shot wound the duo suffered.

"We are at this stage ruling out a case of murder and suicide," Mr Enanga said.