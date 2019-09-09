Ghana: Kotoko, Hearts Pres Cup Match Rescheduled for Today

9 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — The Ghana League Clubs Association's (GHALCA) President Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled for today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 3pm.

This followed the squelchy nature of the field following torrential rains that left volumes of water on portions of the park.

With little to be done about the situation, the referee in consultation with the organisers, officials of the two clubs and players from both sides, stopped the game before an official announcement of the rain-off was made.

Before the announcement, there had been attempts to continue with the match despite the squelchy nature of the field.

The two teams, indeed, lined up and were inspected by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, officials of GHALCA and the two clubs before the match eventually got underway.

With an electrifying atmosphere created by fans who have defied the rains to be at the stadium, the match got off to an explosive start with both clubs outdooring their jerseys from new sponsors - Kotoko in their Strike apparel and Hearts in the Umbro garb.

But the first tackle from Kotoko's defender, Ampem Dacoster in one of the large 'pools' on the pitch raised concerns about the safety of players playing in that condition.

Secondly, ball control, especially at the Kotoko end of the field was poor as the water deposits stopped the ball with players slipping in attempts to retrieve it.

After the second stoppage, Green Grass Technology staff was invited over for checks after which the referee stopped play to the disappointment of the fans who kept chanting from the stands.

In a way, the Phobians felt a little disappointed over the decision, perhaps, as a result of the belief that that they get good fortunes on rainy moments like yesterday's.

That clearly explains Team Manager Sabahn Quaye's taunts that Kotoko was running away from defeat and that they would play.

But whatever be the case, fans would have the opportunity to watch the replay today at the same venue in an even more exhilarating atmosphere judging by the standards exhibited during the short display.

Both sides paraded very strong sides and today's encounter will see the usual fireworks that characterised Kotoko and Hearts encounters.

