Ghana: Boy Arrested in Connection With Death of Girl, 8

Ho — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of eight-year-old girl, Yawa Adzimah, whose naked body was found in the bush at Nyive, in the Ho municipality, last Wednesday.

This was after the main suspect, Fofo Amedo Kwame, 33, a carpenter, named the boy as accomplice in the death of the girl.

The identity of the underage boy cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

The police arrested the fugitive carpenter at Adaklu-Asagbele Thursday, with support from the bereaved family and other law-abiding citizens", according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Edwin Oduro-Kwateng, Volta Regional Police Commander.

The Police Commander at a press conference in Ho, said that preliminary investigations linked Kwame, who was living in a wooden structure at Nyive, to the crime, but he fled border town immediately after the incident.

DCOP Oduro Kwateng said the suspect during interrogation, confessed to killing the girl with "support" from the 12-year-old boy, and the suspect led the police to arrest the boy.

The Police Commander cautioned parents to be watchful over their children at all times.

The body of the deceased was dumped under a tree with a perforation under her right armpit, and with blood oozing from her vagina.

According to the police, the girl's mother had sent her to the Nyive town to by her 'Vitago' balm late in the afternoon on Monday, but she failed to return home, and efforts to trace her proved futile.

Subsequently, her mother reported the matter to the police at nearby Tokokoe Police Station.

The police assisted the woman to contact various radio stations in the municipality to announce the issue on air.

On Wednesday, the girl's mother, Abalo Serwaa, returned to the police station to inform the police that the body of the girl was found in the bush, near their house.

The police proceeded to the scene and found the naked body of Yawa Adzima under a tree.

The body has been taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The carpenter and the boy are assisting the police in investigations into the matter.