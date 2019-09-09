Ghana: National Chief Imam Appoints Alhaji Osman for Youth, Interfaith Programmes

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh(Dr) Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, in consultations with his elders has appointed his Special Assistant, Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, as the acting Director of Youth and Interfaith Relations Programme in the Office of the National Chief Imam.

This is contained in a press statement copied the Ghanaian Times and signed by Alhaji Awaise Bio, the Executive Secretary of the Office of the National Chief Imam.

"It is my wish and hope that your appointment will bring more light into the activities of this office, thereby bringing development into the Muslim community," the statement said.

The new department in the office of the National Chief Imam has been created owing to growing concern for youth development to enhance and widen the works of the National Chief Imam in inter-faith and intra-faith relationship.

The National Chief Imam is revered for his religious tolerance and co-existence and was internationally acclaimed when he visited Christians worshipping at the Christ the king Church in Accra on his 100th birthday.

Mr Osman told the Ghanaian Times that he would bring his experiences as Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, the Executive Secretary of the Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund (SONSETFUND) and also as a member of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, to bear on the new office.

"As I assume the official responsibilities to create a friendly environment for the youth to prosper and play meaningful roles in our society, I pledge to create a critical mass of Muslim or Zango Youth for the betterment of our communities," he said.

Alhaji Osman promised to help the executive secretary formulate policies on youth development and inter-faith and intra-faith to cement relationships between the Muslim youth and other religious groups.

He said research showed that Islam was dominated by youthful population across the globe which called for a new policy geared towards developing the capacity of the Muslim youth globally to be fit and equipped to counter and confront the challenges of the 21st century at religious and socio-economic levels.

Alhaji Osman said the Office of the National Chief Imam sought to provide possible solutions to counter violent extremism around the World through the activism of the youth with right empowerment packages.