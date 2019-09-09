Ghana: Black Queens Thrash Female Hawks

The Black Queens yesterday defeated the Female Hawks of Togo 4-1 in an international friendly match played at the El-Wak Stadium.

Two first half strikes from defender Gladys Amfobea and another double in the second half from midfielder Evelyn Badu was all the Ghanaians needed to emerge victorious.

The Queens, who used the game as a preparatory exercise for their 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Kenya on September 30 in Accra, were the first to come closest to scoring as early as the fifth minute when winger Grace Animah sent Priscilla Okyere through but she failed to score.

Ten minutes later, Priscilla Okyere drew a great save from Togolese goalkeeper Ame Amouklou who had to stretch to keep out the midfielder's header.

On the 29th minute, Amfobea blasted home the opener after receiving a cross from Animah.

Eight minutes later, the defender struck again this time from the spot after Rakietou Kparanta handled an overhead kick by Milot Abena Pokuaa.

The visitors hardly threatened the defensive pair of Rita Okyere and Felicity Asuako throughout the half.

On resumption of the second half, the Queens went in search of more goals and had it in the 52nd minute when Badu rose to head home an Animah cross from the right flank.

Togolese Head Coach, Tomety Kaï brought on Adinda Akpo, Whole Amemado and Adjama Assima and their inclusion brought some bite into the play of the vistors.

It, therefore, came as little surprise when Akpo scored the consolation goal in the 87th minute.

However, Badu scored her second and fourth goal for the team very late in the game.

She had the chance to score a hat-trick but lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Amouklou.