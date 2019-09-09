Ghana: GBC, GAA Partner to Telecast IAAF World Champs

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) have signed an agreement to telecast the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 10.

The partnership brings together Ghana's biggest television station and the GAA to create a legacy for the championships and athletics in Ghana and beyond.

The duo signed a MoU to that effect on Friday which is consistent with GTV Sports+' motto "The legends live here" and will augment the state broadcaster's effort in providing a Ghanaian context to the biggest athletics competition in the world.

The President of the GAA, Prof. Francis Dodoo said: "That, a national television station is willing to collaborate with us to inform our country and region about what transpires at the Athletics World Championships speaks volumes about GTV Sports +'s understanding of the significance of sport, and athletics in particular, as well as about the growing reputation of Ghana athletics. We are grateful for this collaboration."

The Director General of GBC, Ing. Augustus Yamson commented: "We are excited to enter into this partnership with the GAA. GBC recognizes the importance of the work of the media in telling the Ghanaian story. We believe the World Championships will be another opportunity to tell the Ghanaian story to our audiences."

The Channel Manager of GTV Sports+, Mr. George Lomotey emphasized his Channel's commitment which resonates with the IAAF Productions' vision on innovation, storytelling, emotion, collaboration and engagement which focuses on ensuring that content resonates with a broad demographic, and with both new fans and expert followers.

Ghana will be represented at the 2019 World Championships by the men and women's relay teams that register in the top-16 in the World.

There are also individual automatic qualifiers like Joseph Paul Amoah, Nadia Eke, and Josephine Anokye, as well as five others who might get the nod when the qualification deadline expires next week.

The IAAF Athletics Championship will be aired live on GTV Sports+ throughout the period, with highlight shows rounding up each day's events.

A statement from the GAA communications team, therefore, urged corporate Ghana to take advantage of the advertising opportunity to promote their businesses and also support GTV Sports+' effort to develop athletics in Ghana.

The World Championship is the biggest athletics stage with over 200 nations participating, including Ghana.