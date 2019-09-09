Sierra Leone Labour Congress Honours President Bio

Executive Members of the Sierra Leone Labour Congress, SLLC, have called on President Dr Julius Maada Bio to present him with an award and appreciate the achievements of his New Direction Government.

Making his presentation at State House, President of the SLLC, Genna Wright, said they were pleased with the strides of the government, saying that they were impressed with the gains made in under two years. He said they believed in the convention of social dialogue with government and in the interest of the country.

The SLLC Chief also commended President Bio for delivering on his promise by adhering to Sierra Leone's subscription to the International Labour Organisation, ILO, adding that that had helped to restore the country's voting right at the ILO after fifteen years. He stated that the amount of money paid by Sierra Leone to regularise its status at the ILO was a big achievement by the government.

"We also commend the government for ratifying five conventions for the centenary of the ILO. We are again grateful to the government for the increase in pensions for government pensioners and we call for more. We are strongly behind the government in the fight against corruption to ensure that what is meant for Sierra Leone will be for Sierra Leoneans and not individuals. We thank you for the Free Quality Education and the School Feeding Programme, for which we are doing very well," he said.

In his brief response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude for the recognition, adding that he was happy to meet with the SLLC, which constitutes a large number of the country's population, to discuss issues relating to the development of the country. He said developing Sierra Leone would require the support of everyone and therefore encouraged the SLLC to continue being partners in the development process.