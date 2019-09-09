Sierra Leone: Failure to Pay NASSIT Contributions

9 September 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K Turay

Arrest warrant for Director of Trust Security Services

Magistrate Mark Negeba at the Pademba Road Court No. 1 yesterday issued a Bench warrant for the Director of the Trust Security Boss Service, Austine Williams, for allegedly failing to pay National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) contributions for his staff.

The accused was charged to court on two counts of failing to pay Social Security contribution contrary to Section 32)1) (c) of the NASSIT Act No. 5. of 2001.

The charge sheet says the director did not give reasonable excuse as to why he didn't comply with the provision of the aforementioned Act and its regulations.

Lawyer Fara Khan Sesay alleges that Trust Security, being an establishment and employer respectively under the NISSAT Act No. 5. Of 2001, on diverse dates between February 2017 and September 2018 at 5 Bailey Street Brookfield in Freetown, failed to pay social security contributions for its workers to the Trust within the required period

However, since the accused failed or refused to appear before the court to answer to the charges, the Magistrate issued bench warrant for him and adjourned the matter to 18nd September, 2019.

In related matter in the same court, Magistrate Negeba also granted a Le100 million bail to the manager of Red Coat Express (SL) Limited,Sahr Ngeba.

The manager was brought to court on two counts of failing to pay Social Security contribution contrary to Section (32)(1) (c) of the NASSIT Act No. 5 of the 2001.

Lawyer Fara Khan Sesay alleges that Red Coat Express (SL) Limited, being an establishment and "employer respectively under the NASSIT Act No.5.of 2001, on 22th February 2019 at 37 Sander Street Freetown, did fail to pay NASSIT contributions for its workers to the Trust within the required period.

Meanwhile, Magistrate adjourned the matter to 29 August, 2019.

