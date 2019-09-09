Sierra Leone: Enhancing Financial Inclusion - Africell Partners SLCB to Launch Electronic Payment Service

In a bid to make baking transactions easy, Sierra Leone's leading GSM operator, Africell Mobile Company has partnered with the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank to unveil an innovative electronic payment service system.

The 'Wallet to Bank/Bank to Wallet' service, which was launched on Tuesday September 3, 2019, will enable the company's subscribers with account at SLCB transfer money from their account to their mobile money wallet and vice versa, thereby reducing time, energy and stress to go to the bank to stand in long queues.

According to Africell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura, the service will directly drive financial inclusion, as well as the growth of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

"Our subscribers will be able to move money from their bank account directly to their Africell Money account and vice versa. They can also check their account balance from their Africell Money," he said.

He added that subscribers holding an account at SLCB will have to visit the bank's nearest branch to link their Africell Money account to their account at the bank.

Bangura thanked the management of the bank for the partnership to move Sierra Leoneans to join the electronic payment systems cashless era.

He maintained that they are proud of always taking the lead in introducing cutting edge voice, data and fintech services, thus reducing the cost, improving the speed, comfort and security with which people talk and conduct their financial transactions.

SLCB Managing Director, Fidelis Turay expressed his delight to join the company in making financial transactions much easier for their subscribers with accounts at the bank.

"With this service, subscribers of Africell with accounts at the bank are able to do transactions from the comfort of their homes without any hurdle. Our collaboration with the company is geared driving financial inclusion. This service will save our people to trek long distances to the bank to conduct financial transactions," he said.

He said the bank was pleased to be able to bring to the general public the 'Wallet to Bank/Bank to Wallet' service through Africell and urged Sierra Leoneans, especially the company's subscribers to make use of the service.