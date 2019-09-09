Sierra Leone: UBA Sierra Leone Hosts Tony Elumelu Entreprenuers

On Friday, 23rd August, 2019, the vigilant and energy-driven MD/CEO of UBA Sierra Leone, Chinedu Obeta, was host to the 2019 Tony Elemelu Foundation (TEF) entrepreneurs to a chit-chat and breakfast session, primarily to welcome them back home and to obtain further feedbacks from the 2019 TEF Forum and the maiden UBA marketplace that was premiered in Abuja, Nigeria, on 26th and 27th July, 2019.

In his welcome remarks, the MD congratulated the new TEF 2019 entrepreneurs for the great feat already achieved; that is, by having won the seed capital of non-refunded fees of $5,000 (five thousand United States dollars) to boost their sound business plans and propositions and to further create more jobs especially for the youths and to impact on their communities and the country as positive ways and means.

The MD again and again urged the present entrepreneurs and alumni to create massive awareness, spread knowledge and visibility about the work of the Tony Elemelu Foundation (TEF) and the tons of potentials and opportunities available for sound business plans and propositions and for especially budding, young people.

He further briefly highlighted the 100 million dollars' philanthropy offer from the Founder of TEF and the Group Chairman of UBA to coach, fund and mentor 10,000 African entrepreneurs over the next 10 years with each receiving a non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 and a possible additional loan of $5,000 as well. He emphasized the absolute need for hard work and perseverance in order for the young business owners to realize and even maximize their dreams and get the success they so badly need.

In turn, one by one, the entrepreneurs applauded the Founder and Chairman, Tony Elumelu, and UBA Group for their uncommon thoughts and supports for up-coming African entrepreneurs, with a tangible financial help in a non-refunded seed capital of $5,000 which in no small ways has boosted their business volumes and cemented their plans into reality. They also thanked UBA Sierra Leone, especially the MD/CEO for his open-door policy and for always giving them the moral boost and financial advice that come at no cost to them.

The entrepreneurs further expressed hopes and dreams for the Africa they picture and for the Africa that the Founder and Chairman, Tony Elumelu philosophizes about and charges the young packs of cubs to reach out for and acquire.

The meeting ended with photographs, chit-chats and food and drinks.