South Africa: Luus to Lead Proteas Women in India

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Sune Luus continues in her role as stand-in captain of the Proteas women's team for the tour of India following the unfortunate return of Dane van Niekerk to the injury list.

The tour consists of five T20 International matches followed by three One-Day Internationals.

The squad sees the return to action of Ayabonga Khaka who has not been available for over a year following serious shoulder surgery. Her last appearance for the Proteas was against England last year. Khaka has been easing back into cricket action via the Emerging Series against Bangladesh followed by the recent national squad training camp at Pietermaritzburg.

Another senior player, Trisha Chetty, also returns to the ODI squad after a lengthy injury-enforced absence. At the other end of the scale Nonkululeko Mlaba is named as a debutant while there is a recall for Anneke Bosch. The latter two players were also part of the Emerging Series against Bangladesh and performed impressively.

Marizanne Kapp is not available for the five T20 matches.

"We are excited with the crop of players selected for the bilateral tour of India," commented CSA Selection convener Clinton du Preez.

"With a few players not available for the tour, it gives us an opportunity to look at some options going into the upcoming New Zealand Away Series and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"Nonkululeko Mlaba has been included as a new cap into the squad on the back of a successful Emerging Tour against Bangladesh and the Women's T20 Super League. She is a talented left-arm spinner who will complement our bowling attack.

"Anneke Bosch has been a steady contributor for North West and was also part of the recent Emerging Squad, and she gives us as an extra all-rounder option."

"This is a very important tour for us as we continue to gain competitive game time leading up to next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia," said national head coach Hilton Moreeng.

"This is followed by the ODI series which is an important part of the qualification process for the ICC Women's World Cup in 2021."

Proteas squad:

T20I:

Sune Luus (Northerns, Capt), Anneke Bosch (North West), Tasmin Brits (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Sinalo Jafta (WP), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon van der Merwe (Northerns), Lara Wolvaardt (WP)

ODI:

Sune Luus (Northerns, Capt), Tasmin Brits (North West), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Marizanne Kapp (EP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon van der Merwe (Northerns), Lara Wolvaardt (WP)

Itinerary:

September 19: 1st T20 warm-up match v BP XI

September 22: 2nd T20 warm-up match v BP XI

September 24: 1st T20 International at Surat

September 26: 2nd T20 International at Surat

September 29: 3rd T20 International at Surat

October 1: 4th T20 International at Surat

October 4: 5th T20 International at Surat

October 9: 1st ODI at Baroda

October 11: 2nd ODI at Baroda

October 14: 3rd ODI at Baroda

