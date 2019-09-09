South Africa: Parliament Extends Condolences to Chester William's Family

8 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has said it is saddened by the untimely passing away of the South African Rugby Legend, Mr Chester Williams.

The committee sends its condolences to the family, loved ones, and the rugby fraternity.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Beauty Dlulane said, Chester belonged to a golden generation of rugby players who changed the history of South Africa.

Ms Dlulane said: "The influence he had among teammates, and the people who did not know him, is immeasurable. The country and the rugby community expected a lot from him."

"He was a man who never tire to give back to the community through involvement with his foundation," added Ms Dlulane

Chester, as he is popularly known, passed on, on Friday, 6 September 2019, due to heart attack. He coached the University of the Western Cape rugby team at the time of his passing away. This was after a stint as Head Coach of Uganda.

Chester was pivotal in that all conquering 1995 rugby world cup winning Springbok team.

"Our country needs men of Chester's stature, honour and commitment," stressed Ms Dlulane.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

