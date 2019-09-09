South Africa: Tahir, Duminy in On the CPL Action

Cape Town — Proteas star duo Imran Tahir and JP Duminy will be competing in this month's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) .

Duminy joined the Barbados Tridents as a replacement for Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who could not longer partake due to international commitments.

Duminy announced his retirement from international cricket following the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Duminy ended his career with 46 Tests at an average of 32.85, 199 ODIs at 36.81 and 81 T20Is at 38.68 to his name.

Meanwhile, Tahir will join the Guyana Amazon Warriors as a replacement for Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Tahir played for the Amazon Warriors in 2018 where he claimed 16 wickets as the team made it the final before losing to the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Tahir, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket, claimed 11 wickets in his nine matches at the Cricket World Cup.

The CPL is underway from September 4 to October 12.

South Africans in the 2019 CPL:

Barbados Tridents: JP Duminy

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir

St Lucia Zouks: Beuran Hendricks, Hardus Viljoen, Cameron Delport

Compiled by: Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24