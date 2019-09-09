South Africa: Montjane Still Searching for Maiden Title After Us Open Heartbreak

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Garrin Lambley

Cape Town — Kgothatso Montjane lost in the first round (the quarter-finals) of the US Open wheelchair tournament on Sunday, suffering a 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 defeat to American Dana Mathewson at Flushing Meadows in New York.

While Montjane made a stirring second set comeback, Mathewson proved far too strong in the final set en route to a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Montjane and her German wheelchair doubles partner Sabine Ellerbrock were no match in the final for Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot who strolled to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Montjane, 33, who hails from Limpopo, is still pursuing an elusive Grand Slam title.

She holds the distinction of being the first African to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

