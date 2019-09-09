South Africa: Renowned TMO Veldsman Calls It a Day

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Former referee and renowned television match official (TMO) Shaun Veldsman has called it a day.

Veldsman was on duty as TMO for the last time during Saturday's Currie Cup final between the Free State Cheetahs and Golden Lions in Bloemfontein.

He had a career spanning over 20 years.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux heaped praise on Veldsman via a press statement: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Shaun for his fantastic service as a referee and TMO over the last 20 years and to wish him well for his future endeavours.

"During his years as a referee he officiated three Tests, took charge of the 2003 Currie Cup final and held the whistle in two U19 World Championships, among other international tournaments.

"After hanging up his whistle as a referee, Shaun continued to give back to the game as a TMO, where he made his mark in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups - handling the TMO duties in the 2015 World Cup final - the 2016 Six Nations and the 2018 Currie Cup final, among other international tournaments.

"It is fitting that he retires from the game in SA's premier domestic competition, where he served in both those roles."

The Cheetahs won the Currie Cup when they edged the Lions 31-28 in Saturday's final at Free State Stadium.

It was Free State's fifth outright Currie Cup win, with the union also sharing the title once with the Blue Bulls in 2006.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.