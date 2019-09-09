South Africa: Renowned TMO Veldsman Calls It a Day

Cape Town — Former referee and renowned television match official (TMO) Shaun Veldsman has called it a day.

Veldsman was on duty as TMO for the last time during Saturday's Currie Cup final between the Free State Cheetahs and Golden Lions in Bloemfontein.

He had a career spanning over 20 years.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux heaped praise on Veldsman via a press statement: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Shaun for his fantastic service as a referee and TMO over the last 20 years and to wish him well for his future endeavours.

"During his years as a referee he officiated three Tests, took charge of the 2003 Currie Cup final and held the whistle in two U19 World Championships, among other international tournaments.

"After hanging up his whistle as a referee, Shaun continued to give back to the game as a TMO, where he made his mark in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups - handling the TMO duties in the 2015 World Cup final - the 2016 Six Nations and the 2018 Currie Cup final, among other international tournaments.

"It is fitting that he retires from the game in SA's premier domestic competition, where he served in both those roles."

The Cheetahs won the Currie Cup when they edged the Lions 31-28 in Saturday's final at Free State Stadium.

It was Free State's fifth outright Currie Cup win, with the union also sharing the title once with the Blue Bulls in 2006.

