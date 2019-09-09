South Africa: Boks Move Above Wales in World Rugby Rankings

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved up a spot in the latest World Rugby rankings released on Monday.

South Africa's 41-7 win over Japan in Saitama, coupled with Wales' 19-10 defeat to Ireland in Dublin was enough for them to move above the Welsh into fourth spot. Meanwhile, Ireland's victory saw them reach the summit of the rankings for the first time, with New Zealand dropping to second.Wales, who have now lost back-to-back Tests to Ireland, have dropped from first to No 5 in a matter of weeks. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. Ireland 89.47 2. New Zealand 89.40 3. England 88.13 4. South Africa 87.34 5. Wales 87.32 6. Australia 84.05 7. Scotland 81.00 8. France 79.72 9. Fiji 77.43 10. Japan 76.70 11. Argentina 76.29 12. Georgia 73.29 13. USA 72.18 14. Italy 72.04 15. Tonga 71.04 16. Samoa 69.08 17. Spain 68.15 18. Romania 66.69 19. Uruguay 65.18 20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 33. Zimbabwe 51.74 34. Kenya 51.44

Source: Sport24