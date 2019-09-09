South Africa: Boks Move Above Wales in World Rugby Rankings

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved up a spot in the latest World Rugby rankings released on Monday.

South Africa's 41-7 win over Japan in Saitama, coupled with Wales' 19-10 defeat to Ireland in Dublin was enough for them to move above the Welsh into fourth spot. Meanwhile, Ireland's victory saw them reach the summit of the rankings for the first time, with New Zealand dropping to second.Wales, who have now lost back-to-back Tests to Ireland, have dropped from first to No 5 in a matter of weeks. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. Ireland 89.47 2. New Zealand 89.40 3. England 88.13 4. South Africa 87.34 5. Wales 87.32 6. Australia 84.05 7. Scotland 81.00 8. France 79.72 9. Fiji 77.43 10. Japan 76.70 11. Argentina 76.29 12. Georgia 73.29 13. USA 72.18 14. Italy 72.04 15. Tonga 71.04 16. Samoa 69.08 17. Spain 68.15 18. Romania 66.69 19. Uruguay 65.18 20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 33. Zimbabwe 51.74 34. Kenya 51.44

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.