South Africa: Xenophobic Attacks - Pandor Warns African Leaders Against Inflammatory Language

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

South Africa has cautioned African leaders against making inflammatory statements in the wake of reports of xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor met with heads of diplomatic missions in South Africa on Monday to allay fears of further escalations of xenophobia.

Her spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said most ambassadors understood South Africa's condemnation of xenophobia, adding that the recent spate of violence would not affect the country's diplomatic ties.

"Issues were raised constructively, including ensuring that leaders don't use inflammatory language, we need to be measured. It's important to get to the bottom of this and the causes of the violence," Ngqengelele said.

Twelve people have died in a spate of violence that started last week. It spilled over to the Johannesburg suburb of Malvern on Sunday and into the CBD. Gauteng police are monitoring the situation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.