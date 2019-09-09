Uganda: Probe Links Entebbe Deaths to Suicide

A joint team of detectives investigating the shooting dead of Joshua Nteireho Ruhegyera and Melisa Tumukunde on Entebbe expressway last Thursday, have expanded the inquiries from murder to possible suicide.

Ruhegyera, 38, and Tumukunde, 37, were found dead at Nambigirwa Bridge on the Entebbe expressway. Tumukunde was found in the backseat of a black Prado, UAW 534B, with a bullet wound to the head.

The body of Ruhegyera, also with a bullet to the head, was stretched out behind the vehicle that appeared parked on the roadside prior to the shooting. One of his hands rested on the barrel of an AK47 rifle that authorities said belonged to the Uganda Police Force.

Tumukunde was a wife of Mr Mark Rugyeza of Bugolobi Flats in Kampala. Ruhegyera's mother, Joyce Ruhegyera, was reportedly a cousin to President Museveni, while his father, Ruhegyera, was Democrat Party stalwart, a farmer and transporter after the National Resistance Army rebel group he supported brought Mr Museveni to power.

CCTV footage

Sources in police have told Daily Monitor that detectives came to the conclusion after reviewing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footages, showing that police constable Davis Taremwa was not with Ruhegyera at the time of the incident.

"We have reviewed CCTV footage images showing that on that day, Ruhegyera drove to Kampala thrice. On two occasions, he was alone but on the third time he picked up [police constable] Taremwa and three of them drove to Millennium Hotel in Zzana (on old Entebbe highway)," the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss findings of the ongoing inquiry.

When they reached Millennium Hotel, Ruhegyera abandoned the police officer and drove off with the lady on what turned out to be their last journey on earth.

After establishing that Mr Taremwa, who was taken into custody shortly after the incident, was not with the duo, police began considering the possibility that Ruhegyera might have committed suicide.

"We suspected he could have shot the lady and even shot himself. But when you look at the point of injury, it's not possible to shoot himself at that [range]," a source added. Mr Ruhegyera had knowledge in weapon handling and had worked in Aviation Security at Entebbe International Airport.

Investigators have established that both Ruhegyera and Tumukunde left Millennium Hotel in the same vehicle. During inquiries, detectives said they thought Ruhegyera only had an Airtel telephone line but have now obtained his MTN line and are trying to obtain his call data record to ascertain who he communicated with in the run up to the no-return trip.

"If you picked a policeman to escort you, then why do you abandon him and you drive alone?" another source said.

The deceased picked up Mr Taremwa from Hidden Treasure Hotel in Entebbe where he was guarding at 8pm, saying he had money to pick at Millennium Hotel.

Investigators found no cash stash in the vehicle, which would have required special guard services. Mr Taremwa returned to Hidden Treasure Hotel at 2am.

Crime scene

Detectives believe someone opened the back door and shot Tumukunde from inside the car. Ruhegyera met his death outside the vehicle. Investigators, based on recovered cartridges, have concluded that three bullets were fired. The deceased each took a single shot while one bullet is said to have missed Tumukunde and barrelled through the boot.

According to police findings so far, Ruhegyera drove to Millennium Hotel to meet up with one Robert Ssubi, a car dealer. Mr Ssubi reportedly confirmed to investigators that he had an appointment with Ruhegyera on the fateful day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We were supposed to meet at Millennium Hotel, but when I arrived there and did not see him, I left the Hotel at about midnight and went back [home]," Mr Ssubi reportedly told interrogators.

Police have also ruled out the possibility of a killing after abduction. The Force is yet to issue a formal statement regarding the progress of the investigations.

Death threats

Different view. In a twist of events, Ruhegyera's sister has told investigators that he was fearing for his life. Ruhegyera also allegedly held a private WhatsApp chat with his close friend, a policeman, whom he informed that he was being trailed.

"We are going to analyse the finger prints picked from the scene to help us rule out a possibility of a third party [involvement] in the [deaths]," a source familiar with the inquiries said.