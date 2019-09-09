Mozambique: Simango Campaigns On the Nampula Coast

Maputo — Nacala (Mozambique), 9 Sep (AIM) - The leader and presidential candidate of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), Daviz Simango, spent much of the weekend at election rallies in Memba and Nacala districts, on the coast of the northern province of Nampula, trying to persuade the crowds that only with the MDM in power, will their lives change for the better.

He pledged that the MDM will eliminate corruption in areas such as education and health, where users are currently obliged to pay illegal charges. "When a record is scratched, you throw it out", said Simango. "Frelimo is past its expiry date. We have to unite so that things change".

"Things are in your hands", he told his audience, "we have everything so that, on 15 October (date of the general elections), we can say what we want as a people. Whether or not we, as young people, want to spend the next four or five years sleeping and waking up, without ever doing anything".

He stressed the problem of youth unemployment, perhaps unaware that on Sunday President Filipe Nyusi launched a campaign aimed at providing three million jobs for young people.

Simango said that the future of young people cannot be delayed. "The youth want jobs today, they want to work today", he declared. "We can't postpone the future of our youth because of the selfishness, arrogance and greed of some people. We want young people to feel that they own the country, and not to feel colonised in their own land. Young Mozambicans have to be the people who change the country".

He repeatedly denounced the Frelimo government for contracting the "hidden debts" (the government guaranteed loans for over two billion US dollars of 2013 and 2014 to three fraudulent, security linked companies), and urged citizens not to vote for those responsible for the debt crisis.

"Those who stole from the people cannot serve it and should get out", he declared. "We cannot accept those who want Mozambicans to pay a debt they know nothing about. We must have the courage to say no".

Mozambicans should be the priority, said Simango, and in the first place the country's riches must serve Mozambicans.