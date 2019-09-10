Rwanda: UN Deputy Police Commissioner Visits Rwandan Peacekeepers in CAR

10 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

The Deputy Police Commissioner for the UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Brig. Gen. Ossama El Moghazy, on Sunday visited Rwandan peacekeepers in the capital Bangui.

The visit aimed at inspecting the unit's capacity and readiness.

Brig. Gen. Moghazy was accompanied by the acting MINUSCA coordinator for formed police units and protection units, Musa Njoupouanyiyi.

They were received by Senior Superintendent (SSP) Alex Fata, the acting commander for Rwanda Protection Support Unit, who briefed them on the unit's readiness and its day-to-day operations.

Fata's presentation covered various aspects of the general security situation, operational capabilities and activities performed since their arrival in Bangui in January this year.

The contingent is tasked with ensuring the security of high profile officials, including the Prime Minister of CAR, Minister of Justice and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (SRSG) to MINUSCA.

The unit also conducts other special duties under the orders of the Joint-Task Force (JTF) commander, including escort of detainees, money in transit, UN personnel and property as well as foreign visiting delegations in CAR, among others.

"I thank the MINUSCA leadership for the support and close partnership, which facilitates our successful operations," Fata said.

Brig. Gen. Moghazy commended Rwandan police peacekeepers for their "important part in restoring security and peace in CAR" and "protection of MINUSCA good image."

"I have the pleasure to visit your camp and to see your very good image of discipline and to wish you all the best," Brig. Gen. Moghazy told the Rwandan peacekeepers.

He added: "Maintain your best performance, good image, professionalism, cleanliness and remain focused on your mandate; these are some of the key aspects that define Rwandan peacekeepers."

Rwanda National Police started deploying in CAR in 2014 and currently maintains three contingents under MINUSCA, each composed of 140 officers.

