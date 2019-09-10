Zimbabwe: Mugabe Repatriation Team Off to Singapore

A delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi left Harare for Singapore yesterday for the repatriation of the remains of former President Robert Mugabe, who died there last Friday aged 95.

The delegation comprised members of the Mugabe and Marufu (the former President's in-laws) families, Zanu-PF secretary for Women's League Cde Mabel Chinomona and Politburo members Cdes Edna Madzongwe and Sydney Sekeramayi.

Other members of the delegation are Cde Mike Bimha, Gabriel Mugabe, Albert Mugabe and Chief Karigamombe.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed the delegation's departure. "Government has today dispatched a delegation headed by Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi to Singapore and they are expected to accompany the body of Cde Mugabe back home," she said.

"The body is expected in Zimbabwe at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport any time on Wednesday, 11th of September 2019. On Thursday, which is the 12th and Friday the 13th September, the body will be taken to Rufaro Stadium to allow members of the public from all the provinces to pay their last respects to the illustrious liberation war hero.

"On Saturday the 14th of September 2019, the body would be at the National Sports Stadium for the State Funeral Service where Zimbabweans and other foreign dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps will have an opportunity to pay their last respects to our departed hero."

The minister said Cde Mugabe will be buried on Sunday.

"Burial is set for the 15th of September 2019, which is on a Sunday. We will certainly be giving you more updates as more information on the programme of the burial of our former President and Founding Father trickles in," Minister Mutsvangwa.

Former President Mugabe died in Singapore after battling ill-health for some time.

He has been hailed the world over for his role in the liberation of the country and other African nations and remaining resolute in his stance against Western imperialism.

The former President was instrumental in leading the fast track land reform that resulted in his demonisation by the West and the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country.