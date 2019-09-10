Zimbabwe: Mohadi Leads Delegation to Repatriate Mugabe's Remains

Photo: Hans van Dijk/Anefo/Wikimedia Commons
Robert Mugabe on a visit to the Netherlands in 1982.
9 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

VICE President Kembo Mohadi, Monday left the country for Singapore to facilitate the repatriation of the late former President and national hero Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died in Singapore last week having been hospitalised in April with an undisclosed ailment. Reports have suggested the former Zanu PF leader has battled prostate cancer for years.

According to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa family members were part of the delegation.

"Government has dispatched a delegation headed by Vice president Kembo Mohadi, to Singapore which is expected to accompany the body of Mugabe back home. The body is expected in Zimbabwe, Harare anytime on Wednesday," said Mutsvangwa.

While indications are that Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre, his family seems to suggest he was a traditional leader and will have to be laid to rest in accordance with their clan tradition.

According to Mutsvangwa on arrival Mugabe's body will be taken to his Zvimba rural home, brought back to Harare on Thursday to allow the general public to view it on Thursday and Friday at Rufaro Stadium.

On Saturday a public funeral will also be held at the National Sports Stadium where invited dignitaries including diplomats will pay their respects to the former President.

"On Thursday, and Friday, the body will taken to Rufaro Stadium to allow members of the public to pay their last respects to the illustrious liberation war hero.

"Furthermore, members of the diplomatic community and foreign envoys will also be accorded their time to pay their last respects the icon on Saturday at the National Sports stadium," said Mutsvangwa.

"On Saturday the body will taken to the giant National sports stadium where members of the Diplomatic Community, Foreign envoys accredited to Zimbabwe and various dignitaries would be accorded a chance to bid farewell and pay last respects to the Pan African icon."

Mugabe will be buried on Sunday on the same day President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrates his 77th birthday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Mugabe's Public Funeral Service Set For September 14
Hero or Villain? - World Reacts to Robert Mugabe's Death
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Zimbabwe Opposition Divided Over Reaction to Mugabe's Death
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.