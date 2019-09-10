Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Tasks Kebbi Youths On Community Service, Education

10 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yahya Sarki Birnin

Kebbi — The United States embassy in Nigeria wants young people from Kebbi State to be more involved in community service as well as further their education.

The Cultural Affairs Officer, Embassy of the United States of America, Sterling D. Tilley made the call while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday shortly after interacting with youths from the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) .

He said that the embassy would want to encourage the youths to be more involved in helping their communities and also grab opportunity to study in the United States in all educational fields so that they can learn skills to improve upon the system in Nigeria as well as give back to the society through activism.

Mr Tilley however pointed out that the programme does not have correlation with the state or federal government but only supporting the YALI organisation to mobilse the youths to explore opportunities in the US so that they can impact on their communities.

" Nigeria is the most important country to US in Africa, Nigeria has the largest population and economy in the entire African continent ", he said.

The organisers of the face to face meet up with the US embassy officials and the youths in Kebbi, Bashar Buhari who is in charge of the YALI network in Kebbi said the programme and organisation is supported by US embassy in Nigeria to see how they can impact on young Africans so that they could explore and get opportunity provided by the network.

According to him the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) network provides members with invaluable opportunities to connect with other leaders in their community and to learn from experts in their field.

He opined that YALI offers opportunity to the youths to join 'The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders' which is the flagship programme of YALI that empowers young people through academic coursework, leadership training, and networking.

"In 2020, the Fellowship will provide 700 outstanding young leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa with the opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S. college or university with support for professional development after they return home. The Fellows are between the ages of 25 and 35," he said.

He noted that successful applicants would be fully funded to participate while urging the youths in the state to take advantage of the opportunity.

