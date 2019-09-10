Kenya: MP Ndindi Nyoro Freed From Custody at Midnight After Chaos Erupted in Murang'a

10 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was released from custody on Tuesday morning following his arrest on accusations of disrupting a church event presided over by his political rival Maina Kamanda, in his own constituency.

Nyoro was arrested at about 9pm and freed at midnight after chaos erupted in Murang'a town where locals accused police of 'harassing our MP.'

He had been arrested during a town hall meeting that was live on television from Murang'a, sparking outrage, mainly from leaders allied to Tanga Tanga movement that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Nyoro had clashed with nominated MP Maina Kamanda on Sunday, accusing him of presiding over a harambee in his backyard without inviting him.

"After immense pressure from the people of Murang'a and fellow leaders, Nyoro has been released by police," said Kipchumba Murkomen, the Senate Majority Leader, who also subscribes to Tanga Tanga.

Murang'a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua, had insisted that "Legal action will be taken against the MP and other culprits involved in the incident."

The incident occurred at Gitui Catholic Church on Sunday when Kamanda of the Kieleweke group was presiding over a fundraiser.

Kamanda was accompanied by several other leaders who were being introduced when Nyoro arrived and demanded to take over the function because it was in his constituency, leading to chaotic scenes.

When police tried to arrest him outside the church, local youth shielded him to his car that drove off.

"The act of orchestrating chaos and disturbance at any place is a criminal offense and it is more regrettable when such an act is committed within the precincts of a house of worship," the police commander warned.

Area Bishop Rt Rev James Wainaina too condemned the chaotic scenes and urged leaders to always maintain decorum.

"We call upon everyone, particularly the political class, to uphold the dignity of the places worship," he said.

Prior to his arrest, a defiant Nyoro had on Monday accused police of intimidating him, insisting he was justified in defending his position at his backyard.

"I am not a coward, I will not allow anyone to intimidate me," he said.

His arrest was condemned by leaders from his Tanga Tanga group.

