Tanzania: Dar City Boss Wants Preaching in Night Clubs

9 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has said religious leaders can preach in night clubs in the capital.

He said on Sunday that his regular visits of night clubs revealed that Tanzanians have been having fun without observing the existence of God.

"Servants of God who want to preach in night clubs are allowed to do so, at least for half an hour to take the word of God to the citizens. They shouldn't say they were unaware; follow them there.

"I don't expect any objection. Effective from next week, you are allowed to preach for at least 30 minutes" in nightclubs, he said.

Mr Makonda spoke in Kawe in Dar es Salaam, where he attended the Sunday service at a worship centre owned by Apostle Boniface Mwamposa.

