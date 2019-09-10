Kenya: Visitors to Amboseli National Park to Enjoy Free Entry for Two Days

9 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has waivered entry fee at the Amboseli National Park from September 10-12, as the second Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) conference kicks off.

The two-day conference will be held at the park where the general public and other delegates will also have a chance to view wildlife at no cost.

WILDLIFE

More than 2,000 visitors are expected during the two-day event.

Amboseli National Park is known for a variety of wildlife, including elephants, giraffes, zebras, cheetahs and hundreds of bird species.

According to Wamalwa the offer is aimed at creating a platform for prioritization and realigning ASALs development with the national development priorities.

The CS also encouraged delegates to attend the event where ASAL counties will discuss on minerals, mechanized irrigation for food security, meat industry, value addition, magical tourist destinations, and culture.

According to the CS, all the 29 counties classified as arid and semi-arid will participate and showcase their successes as well as how they can harness their synergies to accelerate economic growth.

"It is a platform that brings together all the 29 ASAL counties to look at the challenges that they are all facing as well as the opportunities and the potentials that can be devolved as per our national government's vision 2030. And so I ask everyone to attend the conference and come learn a few things about these counties," Wamalwa said.

This is the second ASAL conference since the inception of devolution. The first one was held in September 2018 in Malindi, Kilifi County where more than 1,000 delegates attended.

The 29 ASAL counties are Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, Narok, Kajiado, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Embu, Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru and Kiambu.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Travel
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.