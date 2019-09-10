Kenya: Visitors to Amboseli National Park to Enjoy Free Entry for Two Days

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has waivered entry fee at the Amboseli National Park from September 10-12, as the second Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) conference kicks off.

The two-day conference will be held at the park where the general public and other delegates will also have a chance to view wildlife at no cost.

More than 2,000 visitors are expected during the two-day event.

Amboseli National Park is known for a variety of wildlife, including elephants, giraffes, zebras, cheetahs and hundreds of bird species.

According to Wamalwa the offer is aimed at creating a platform for prioritization and realigning ASALs development with the national development priorities.

The CS also encouraged delegates to attend the event where ASAL counties will discuss on minerals, mechanized irrigation for food security, meat industry, value addition, magical tourist destinations, and culture.

According to the CS, all the 29 counties classified as arid and semi-arid will participate and showcase their successes as well as how they can harness their synergies to accelerate economic growth.

"It is a platform that brings together all the 29 ASAL counties to look at the challenges that they are all facing as well as the opportunities and the potentials that can be devolved as per our national government's vision 2030. And so I ask everyone to attend the conference and come learn a few things about these counties," Wamalwa said.

This is the second ASAL conference since the inception of devolution. The first one was held in September 2018 in Malindi, Kilifi County where more than 1,000 delegates attended.

The 29 ASAL counties are Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, Narok, Kajiado, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Embu, Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru and Kiambu.