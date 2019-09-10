Nigeria: Your Activities Are Banned in Nigeria - Police Chief to IMN

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Mohammed Adamu says all activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) remained proscribed in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice of July 26.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said all gathering or procession by the group had remained illegal and would be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

Mba said that the attention of the police had been drawn to plans by some members of the proscribed IMN to embark on a nationwide procession.

He said the procession is targeted at disrupting public peace, order and security in the country.

Mba said that the IGP had directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.

He said the IGP had also ordered all supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to put in place concrete measures to prevent the procession.

The FPRO said the IGP enjoined the public to avail the police with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed IMN.

He said the IGP also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities.(NAN)

