Nigeria: Your Activities Are Banned in Nigeria - Police Chief to IMN

10 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Mohammed Adamu says all activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) remained proscribed in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice of July 26.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said all gathering or procession by the group had remained illegal and would be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

Mba said that the attention of the police had been drawn to plans by some members of the proscribed IMN to embark on a nationwide procession.

He said the procession is targeted at disrupting public peace, order and security in the country.

Mba said that the IGP had directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.

He said the IGP had also ordered all supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to put in place concrete measures to prevent the procession.

The FPRO said the IGP enjoined the public to avail the police with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed IMN.

He said the IGP also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities.(NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.