Nigeria: Why I Went On Exile Over Malabu Deal - Adoke

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke has explained the circumstances that forced his study trip and vacation into exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Adoke, who was in office during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan between 2010 and 2015, said a "grand sinister" plan was hatched by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some persons in the Presidential Villa to humiliate and extort him over allegations of making $2m from the Malabu oil deal.

Writing in his new book: 'Burden of Service-Reminiscences of Nigeria's former Attorney General', Adoke said he had decided before the 2015 election to return to school for an LLM in Public International Law whether Jonathan was re-elected or not and was on the study in Netherland when he began receiving warnings about EFCC's plans against him over the OPL 245.

He said he received an invitation from the EFCC in November 2015 and he was to honour the invitation on December 28, 2015 after his exams when he saw a news flash from an online medium that he would be in EFCC office on the said date, which forced him to change his mind.

He said he met Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Dubai and explained his role in the saga as he was detailed by President in his position as the AGF, he did not hear from him anymore. But he received demands from some persons in the Villa to make a $3m in bribes "and they would make me see a certain 'big woman' in the Presidential Villa."

He said he rented apartment at The Hague was searched and in Abuja and the investigators were disappointed after finding nothing incriminating.

"If, indeed, I had the kind of money they were talking about, I wouldn't have been living on handouts from friends in my elf-exile. Before I came to office, I had a successful law practice. I was also an international arbitrator. The hounding by EFCC had ruined my legal practice. The negative stories had affected my position locally and internationally. I had suffered double keopardy for serving my fatherland," he wrote.